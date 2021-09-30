Credits Market Cap Hits $10.27 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $10.27 million and $354,364.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

