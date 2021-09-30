Critical Analysis: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.95%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 94.88%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 690.19 $69.78 million ($0.63) -12.29

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.