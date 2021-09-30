Critical Analysis: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.25 $11.71 million N/A N/A Chegg $644.34 million 15.26 -$6.22 million $0.76 89.42

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.88%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

