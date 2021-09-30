Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.75. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

