CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.33. 49,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

