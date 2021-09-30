Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CYRX stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 108,830.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

