Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Hits $414,592.56

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $414,592.56 and approximately $255.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

