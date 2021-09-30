CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $54.90

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.90, but opened at $53.73. CureVac shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 2,562 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -49.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

