CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $54,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 3,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,497. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

