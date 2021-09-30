CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.52

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 1922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $747.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

