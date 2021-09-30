CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $70.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.59 billion to $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $283.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,414. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.