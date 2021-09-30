CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $70.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.59 billion to $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $283.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,414. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

