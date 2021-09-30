CyberMusic Hits Market Cap of $41,390.61 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMusic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMusic has a market cap of $41,390.61 and approximately $566.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.00658689 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.04 or 0.01027408 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic (CRYPTO:CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMusic Coin Trading

