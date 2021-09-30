Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Update

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,198,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,698,219. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
