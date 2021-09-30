Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Update

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,198,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,698,219. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.