Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

