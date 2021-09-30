Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 513.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

