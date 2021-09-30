CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.
CONE stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $78.58. 29,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
