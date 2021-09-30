CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Up 6.7%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 105,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 858,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

