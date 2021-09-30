D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,371,727. Camber Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.