Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

