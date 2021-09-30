Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

