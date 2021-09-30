Darwin Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 94.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $158,802,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $620.25. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,509. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $602.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

