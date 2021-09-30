Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $612.75. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,081. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

