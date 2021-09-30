Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,142. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

