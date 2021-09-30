Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $$91.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.44 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

