Datamine Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $356,012.06 and approximately $18,017.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00667563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.01022885 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,868,629 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.