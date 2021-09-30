Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $459,375.00.

NYSE:MSP opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

