Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 818,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.