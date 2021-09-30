Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

