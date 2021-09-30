Dennis R. Glass Sells 150,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LNC opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

