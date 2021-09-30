DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

