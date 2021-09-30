Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $961.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

