Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 584,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.