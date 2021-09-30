Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.66% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $866.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

