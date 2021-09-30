Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,997 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 2.66% of Luxfer worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Luxfer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

