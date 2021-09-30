Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,038 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of F.N.B. worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 872,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,293. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

