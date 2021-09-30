Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 804,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

