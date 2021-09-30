Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $172.77 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

