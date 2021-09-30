Deutsche Bank AG Has $21.42 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,313,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,785,950 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $21,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after buying an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 280,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

