Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.59 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Comerica worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.