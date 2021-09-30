Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.80 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OHI opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.