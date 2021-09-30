Deutsche Bank AG Sells 551,448 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,448 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

