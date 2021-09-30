Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.