Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
ADDYY opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
