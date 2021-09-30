Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

