Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WZZZY. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

