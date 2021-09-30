Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 425 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

