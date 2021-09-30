Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 6,450” Price Target for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 5,262 ($68.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,996.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,860.34. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

