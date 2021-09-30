Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

