Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £19,758 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).
DXRX stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £92.90 million and a PE ratio of -78.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.17. Diaceutics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.99).
About Diaceutics
