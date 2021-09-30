Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £19,758 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).

DXRX stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £92.90 million and a PE ratio of -78.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.17. Diaceutics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.99).

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

