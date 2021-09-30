DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 206.00 target price on the stock.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.