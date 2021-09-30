DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 206.00 target price on the stock.
DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
