DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,144. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -299.36 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

